How “Game Of Thrones” Pirates Could End A Golden Age Of TV

Recently, with a tone of barely concealed glee, Forbes declared that HBO’s Game of Thrones was on its way to becoming the most pirated show of 2012. Piracy of premium cable shows has received more attention from bloggers since an amusing Oatmeal comic pointed out how hard they were to download legally earlier this year. Since HBO won’t make its shows available promptly on Netflix or Hulu, some argue, the channel is practically forcing fans to pirate its shows. As Forbes pointed out, “for the millions of Americans who don’t subscribe to HBO, or who may not even watch shows on a television, this means there is no legal way to watch Game of Thrones.”

It’s a similar position to one taken by Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian recently. “I love paying for stuff,” he insisted at Fast Company’s Innovation Uncensored event. Ohanian said he couldn’t get the show on the cable network’s iPad app, HBO Go, because he’s not a cable subscriber. “There are so many people looking for an excuse to give money to support art in all of its forms,” he said. “We as innovators need to do a better job price discriminating and making sure they can get access to whatever level they want to pay for it.”

On the most basic level, Forbes and Ohanian are right: HBO’s decision to restrict the availability of Game of Thrones is one reason why it gets pirated so much. But the restriction gives HBO a business–and the wherewhithal to make shows like Game of Thrones in the first place. There’s a reason there’s nothing that good on network television.

No one likes paying for cable. But the rise of the pay-TV business model led to the revolution in quality we’re currently enjoying from HBO shows like Thrones, as well as basic-cable programs like Mad Men and Breaking Bad. Years ago, when channels only received revenue from advertising, they made shows to reach as many people as possible, whether viewers loved them or just tuned in because they happened to be on. Cable changed those incentives, rewarding the creation of shows viewers felt strongly enough to pay for (indirectly in the case of channels like FX and AMC). That made nuanced drama profitable on television–and the best television more sophisticated than film. Sometimes, you really do get what you pay for.