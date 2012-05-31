New Cyberweapon IXESHE Discovered

A new advanced persistent threat named IXESHE (pronounced I-Sushi) was recently discovered on the computer networks of Taiwanese electronics companies and several East Asian governments. The IXESHE campaign appears to have been underway since early 2009. According to a research paper by Trend Micro, IXESHE spread via infected PDF files that were sent to deliberately targeted employees. Once the APT infected a computer, the malware binary allowed unknown parties to remotely control and monitor operations. The spearphishing emails had titles such as “Discussion on Cross-

Strait Maritime Cooperation,” “The Obama Administration and the Middle East,” and “China’s Charm Diplomacy in BRICS Summit.”