New Cyberweapon IXESHE Discovered

A new advanced persistent threat named IXESHE (pronounced I-Sushi) was recently discovered on the computer networks of Taiwanese electronics companies and several East Asian governments. The IXESHE campaign appears to have been underway since early 2009. According to a research paper by Trend Micro, IXESHE spread via infected PDF files that were sent to deliberately targeted employees. Once the APT infected a computer, the malware binary allowed unknown parties to remotely control and monitor operations. The spearphishing emails had titles such as “Discussion on Cross-
Strait Maritime Cooperation,” “The Obama Administration and the Middle East,” and “China’s Charm Diplomacy in BRICS Summit.”
To read news items as they develop, watch for more Fast Feed stories during the day, by clicking here.
[Thumbnail: Flickr user Lorenia]