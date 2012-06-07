Voxy’s Paul Gollash Makes Language Learning Social, Local, And Mobile

“Language learning is like learning how to cook or how to surf,” says Voxy founder Paul Gollash. It’s not something that is best learned in a classroom.

He’s right. I learned more French on a short visit to Paris than I did during four semesters in high school. But you can’t travel to a foreign country whenever you want to learn a new language. That’s why Gollash started Voxy, a suite of mobile and browser applications designed to teach English to Spanish and Portuguese speakers through experience, not static exercises. Since its launch in September 2010, Gollash says Voxy has amassed a million and a half users, including tens of thousands of paying premium customers.

At its simplest, Voxy operates as an aggregator of foreign-language content, serving up the kind of news stories and other media that you would consume during your daily routines (except in a different language). The platform then quizzes you on vocabulary and reading comprehension based on each selection. But Voxy is more than just Rosetta Stone meets The New York Times. It also provides location-based lessons about your immediate surroundings and even supplies access to tutors via video chats.

“I’d spent half my twenties living and working in Spanish-speaking countries where I didn’t speak the native language, and I’d been really frustrated with the technology tools that were available to help learn a second language,” Gollash says. “I couldn’t believe people were still learning from static content whether it’s on a DVD or even a webpage or book instead of learning from things that are very real in their life.”