Online Advertising Rises Past 20% Of Ad Spending In Europe

The advertising industry seems somewhat resistant to the economic woes in Europe right now–it rose 0.8% in 2011. Online ads seem to be growing best with 14.5% year-on-year growth, while passing the €20 billion annual total for the first time. Considering that the entire European ad industry was worth about €100 billion in 2011, that means one in every five ads was seen online, with video ads being a particularly robust area of growth. The trend is likely to continue considering the growing integration of computing tech into daily lives, particularly when mobile, and may be one reason that Facebook is said to be working on a smartphone.