John Edwards’ Biggest Mistake Was Lack Of Accountability, A Fatal Flaw For Leaders

On PBS, the Edwardian drama Downton Abbey has transported millions of viewers to the Yorkshire countryside of a century ago. These days, my hometown of Greensboro, N.C. is hosting an Edwards-ian drama of our own–one that, thankfully, is winding down.

The former U.S. senator and two-time presidential candidate John Edwards was acquitted yesterday on one count of campaign finance fraud and conspiracy; the jury could not come to agreement on five other counts. Edwards had been accused of violating campaign finance laws in connection with nearly $1 million in donations from Texas trial lawyer Fred Baron and heiress Rachel “Bunny” Mellon.

For those of you who have managed to ignore this sordid story, here’s a brief recap. Edwards allegedly used the money to hide his affair with videographer Rielle Hunter while his wife, Elizabeth, was dying of cancer. After first denying it, Edwards admitted to conceiving a baby with Hunter in 2007. He apparently directed the money to staff member Andrew Young and convinced him to claim paternity of the baby. He then sent Young, his wife Cheri, and Hunter into exile in 2008, hoping things would cool off.

The tawdry details of Edwards’ case were played out in the F. Richardson Preyer Federal Building and Court House, which is, in my opinion, Greensboro’s most uninviting building. Constructed in the 1930s, the blocky Art Deco style, stark limestone façade, and narrow windows say, “This is a serious building, for serious people doing serious things. Now empty the contents of your pockets into the bins.”

Last week I went downtown to meet a friend for lunch. While searching for a parking place near the courthouse, I saw Edwards, accompanied by his daughter, parents, and defense team, trot up the front steps of the courthouse while being pursued by a pack of media people. Some lugged TV cameras and several others reached over the pack with those big boom mikes, hoping to catch something on record.

I, by contrast, don’t have much interest in the outcome of the trial. And I find it hard to have much sympathy for Edwards, a former trial lawyer who made millions in medical malpractice.