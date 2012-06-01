How Serial Innovators Find The Best Problems To Solve

Serial Innovators follow Thomas Edison’s advice regarding innovating: “I don’t want to invent something that no one will buy.” They understand that technology is just a means to an end, the firm is in business to make money, and the only way they will be allowed to continue innovating is to develop a product that profitably solves customer problems.

Serial innovators are not looking for opportunities. They look for concrete problems that cause potential customers significant pain–problems with solutions for which customers would be willing to pay. Serial innovators know they have an interesting problem when it meets three criteria:

In preparing to understand, serial innovators do not rely solely on themselves to define the problem and its unknowns. Part of their preparation includes assembling the people they need from the various domains that will help them completely understand the problem. Most frequently, they create a “team” of people in their network not formally assigned to the project, who they tap–sometimes individually, sometimes in groups–to help clarify various aspects of the problem. Then, with the help of their “team,” serial innovators define what they need to know.

Some serial innovators use the technique of asking the “why” question five times, “peeling the onion” to understand root causes. Another serial innovator puts together a “learning plan,” a simple document or presentation in which he and his team agree to and write down what they know as well as what they do not know about the problem, the project, and its objectives. Serial innovators believe there is more power in understanding what they do not know than what they already do, so they tend to focus on the “what don’t we know.”

Once they have defined the initial unknowns and assembled the resources necessary to eliminate them, they start the work of gathering and synthesizing information to eliminate the unknowns.

Second, think holistically:



Serial Innovators gather information from a number of perspectives and then integrate across those multiple domains to understand completely. They speak of thinking holistically to “connect the dots,” the specific pieces of information associated with understanding the problem. But, in order to connect them, they first must “find the dots.” The task at hand is all about discovery. In their form of discovering, the real challenge is to view the problem from multiple perspectives, or domains. They think from the technical, customer, market, and competitive perspectives, melding information from each into an overall, holistic understanding of the problem and the various contexts in which it resides. Problems are viewed as more than technical or engineering challenges–they are multifaceted systems.

Innovators seek technical understanding but also recognize the importance of customer and end-consumer derived information in developing their understanding of a problem. At this point, the Serial Innovator is not trying to market a product–just trying to understand the problem from the customer’s perspective. Serial innovators perform their own market research instead of letting a separate division or outside firm conduct research for them. They need richness in the data, and they need to understand it personally. They cannot let other people interpret raw data for them.

In addition to technical and customer perspectives, serial innovators have a keen awareness of their competitor’s capabilities. Serial innovators understand how technology–both theirs and their competitors’–fits into the market. They understand the trade-offs between the two, and are able to find the right balance between their technology and the demands of the market. They then use the insight they acquire by intensely studying their customers to give them an advantage over the products their competitors have engineered.