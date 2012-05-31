How To Move Beyond The Blame Game And Uncover Why Projects Fail

During the recession, most businesses operated under the assumption that in order to save money, they would have to do more work with fewer employees. As a general rule, this was true. Workplace productivity jumped throughout the downturn.

But at the project level, the theory fell down. Under-staffed projects invariably stumbled, incurring costly delays or even failing completely–quickly erasing any labor cost-savings.

Managers found out that the “less is more” attitude often doomed projects from the start. In actuality, the more cost-effective move would have been to allocate enough resources before the work got underway.

Sure, hindsight is 20/20. But how do you figure out why a project ran aground and what the problems’ root causes were? How do you examine a modern corporation, an incredibly complex system, and diagnose where the seeds of failure were sown?

System dynamics, a modeling technique out of MIT, attempts to do just that. It offers a holistic approach to understanding the behaviors of complex systems over time, through diagnosis of causal relationships. Applicable across all industries, systems thinking can be particularly useful at the project level–helping managers hone in on internal feedback loops and potential time delays that may impact a project’s outcome.

At the most basic level, systems thinking seeks to correct a natural, but dangerous human tendency: the fundamental attribution error. It has always been easier to target a person as the reason why a project failed, but if the underlying system isn’t designed for success, it won’t matter who’s sitting in the manager’s chair. Systems thinking moves beyond the blame game to find out what really happened.