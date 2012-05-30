Zagat Lands Star Role In New Google+ Local

Long silent since Google bought it in September last year, ratings champ Zagat has resurfaced as part of Google’s newest limb, Google+ Local, a product that melds together the social spirit of ratings and check in apps. An icon to Google+ Local now appears at the bottom left hand corner of your Google+ page. It displays ratings for local restaurants and lets you check into and rate places using your Google+ account. Sensibly, Google+ Local fits right into other Google products–Zagat ratings and reviewer comments will show up on Google searches and Google Maps. As we predicted, Zagat has also landed a plum role in Google’s mobile plans–Google+ Local is now available as an app for Android.