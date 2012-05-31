Why Brands Need To Remember To “Dance With The One That Brung You”

“Dance with the one that brung you” is an old Texas expression that contains a lot of wisdom (if not a lot of grammatical correctness). It simply means you need to look after whoever helped you get to where you are.

It’s something a lot of brands forget, though. It brings to mind the death spiral Blackberry is in at the moment. It was just announced that its mobile platform has lost another half of its market share, year to year, from 2011 to 2012. It’s now at a paltry 6.4%, as opposed to Android’s 59% and Apple’s 23%.

Remember when Blackberry was the mobile “weapon of choice?” Sometimes I’ll catch an old TV show or movie where a character has to obsessively check his Blackberry and shake my head; it already seems like a different era. But the company blindly counted on that market dominance to continue, despite the fact that its users wanted what new devices, such as the game-changing iPhone, were delivering.

Blackberry stopped dancing with the people who brung them.

Gatorade almost fell victim to the same fate. For years, the brand could do no wrong. As the energy-drink market mushroomed, Gatorade’s sales soared. Seeing no downside, the brand decided to broaden its marketing from the traditional high-performance athlete to general consumers. But the brand hit the skids in 2009, falling almost 14% in the first quarter of the year, as well as losing a six-point share of the sports drink market in three months, their biggest dip ever.

Why? Well, for those everyday consumers, Gatorade was just a fad they could easily give up. When the recession took away a lot of purchasing power, they simply turned to lower-cost carbonated drinks (and even tap water) instead of Gatorade. Meanwhile, the base Gatorade had taken for granted–athletes, coaches and trainers–had been taken away by new lower-priced competition, such as the heavily promoted Powerade.