Mitt Romney’s iPhone App Is For All Amercia [Sic]

Mitt Romney’s campaign team just released a new “With Mitt” iPhone app to promote his run for President of America. Or–perhaps he intends to run for a different country: Amercia. Because that’s what it says in large letters across the app’s clever photo-stamping system: “A Better Amercia.” Is this a scary hint at CIA moon bases in the nation’s future? Or a subtle reference to closer ties with Britain–specifically the core of old Saxon England, named for an Old English word meaning “border people”? Or is it simply another embarassing design crime by team Romney? You decide. And take your time. The Romney campaign has submitted a correction to apple but as of Wednesday morning, it was still waiting for approval. In other news, Romney has secured enough support to stand as GOP’s Presidential candidate.