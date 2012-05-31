How To Stick With It When Your Ideas Are Ahead Of Their Time

I typed this out from my Shangri-La Hotel room in downtown Sydney, overlooking the harbor and the city’s famous opera house. Somewhere above the opera house spires, a new era arrived: The first private spacecraft docked at the International Space Station. While I was dozing on my flight over the Pacific, the team at SpaceX was surely wide awake, watching their controls as they made history.

To most of us hearing about this story now–the replacement of parts of NASA with private-sector space-launch companies–the news may come as inevitable. But eight years ago I got a chance to interview Elon Musk, SpaceX’s founder and CEO, and I can assure you that while he saw this future coming, he was in the minority.

SpaceX’s docking is perhaps the most public of examples of the fundamental challenge of innovation. The innovator has a vision for the future; that vision is inconsistent with current reality; and so the innovator must find the passion or courage or drive or whatever it is to pursue his/her vision despite the crowds of non-believers saying “it won’t happen.”

This ability to believe in your vision despite current reality is fundamental. You cannot intentionally change the world without it.

In my most recent book, Outthink the Competition, I dedicate a couple of chapters to this challenge. Here are three tips I’ve gleaned from speaking to people like Musk that can help you, today, hold on passionately to your dream.

1) Seek simple logic. Usually when an innovator sees the world is going to change, the logic behind the change is obvious. When I asked Musk why he thought SpaceX had a future, he said that it was because a world in which anyone can launch things into space is a more exciting future than a world in which only the government can. The world changes all the time. It’s easy to see it is going to happen. What distinguishes innovators from the rest of us is not that they see farther into the future; it’s that they take action. While “experts” bring up complicated logic to explain why things will not unfold as the innovator thinks, the innovator just starts moving. Jeff Bezos saw that the Internet was going to change retail, so he left his job at the high-tech investment bank D.E. Shaw, and started selling books online. Today Amazon.com produces nearly $50 billion in revenue. Now Bezos sees a new shift about to happen–cloud computing. He supposedly predicted at a recent shareholder meeting that Amazon’s revenue from cloud computing would become as big as their core retail revenue! So don’t over think…outthink. When your logic is complicated it means you don’t understand. Think until your logic becomes simple, then act.