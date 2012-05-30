British Supreme Court Denies Assange’s Extradition Appeal

Wikileaks head Julian Assange has lost his appeal to a British court to stay his extradition to Sweden for further questioning regarding sexual assault claims made by two WikiLeaks volunteers. Earlier today, the British Supreme Court ruled to allow Assange’s extradition, but the Washington Post notes that Assange has other options before he is shipped off. His next move could be to appeal to the European Court of Human Rights, which could delay the extradition by several months if it heard Assange’s case. Until next steps become clear, Assange remains in the U.K. on bail.