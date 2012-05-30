Increased Support For Small And Growing Businesses Helps Advance Emerging-Market Prosperity

“We will have achieved success when people at the ‘base of the pyramid’ have access to quality products at competitive prices,” said Alvaro Rodriguez Arregui, managing partner at IGNIA, an impact-investing venture capital firm based in Monterrey, Mexico. “When so many entrepreneurs see thriving companies in emerging countries that they set up competing enterprises, thereby creating entire new industries, then we’ll have succeeded.”

Rodriguez is referring to the work of the Aspen Network of Development Entrepreneurs (ANDE), a global nonprofit that will present its 2011 Impact Report this evening at a meeting hosted by Pamela P. Flaherty, president and CEO of Citi Foundation and director of corporate citizenship at Citi. ANDE is a group of more than 150 public and private investors, corporations, grant-making foundations, research and training institutions, and capacity development organizations that invest in and support the development of “small and growing businesses” (SGBs) in over 150 developing countries. Citi Foundation and IGNIA are both members.

The vision that Rodriguez describes is possible. As chairman of Compartamos Banco, a microfinance bank in Mexico, Rodriguez told me that his company’s greatest achievement was having inspired so much competition that the number of microfinance institutions (MFIs) in Mexico grew from 200 in 2006 to 2,000 today.

Investors are choosing SGBs to alleviate poverty in emerging countries

SGBs are considered high-growth, high impact businesses with 5-250 employees; they are a subset of “small and medium sized businesses” (SMBs). Typically, they receive investments of $20,000 to $2 million–far greater than the average microfinance investment ($973), and far lower than most private equity investments. SGBs are described as “opportunity-based” enterprises that aspire to grow over the longer-term, rather than “necessity-based” businesses that are created to support a family and stay small.

According to ANDE, “fundraising targets for funds focused on SGBs increased by 71%, reaching $3.71 billion in 2011.” Randall Kempner, executive director of ANDE, elaborated on the accelerating rate of fundraising and investment activity in SGBs. “Just among ANDE members, there were more than 1,000 deals totaling $750 million in SGB investments in 2011. That means that within the past year, investments were nearly half of the amount of the entire last decade,” said Kempner.