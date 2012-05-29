Salesforce To Acquire Facebook Marketing Behemoth Buddy Media

All Things D is reporting that Salesforce and Buddy Media are close to a deal that would have the former acquire the latter for $800 million. Buddy Media (one of Fast Company‘s 10 Most Innovative Companies in Advertising for 2012) manages campaigns on Facebook (and more recently, on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Google+) for some of the world’s top brands, including Ford, Hanes, and ESPN. Founded a little over four years ago by Michael Lazerow, the company has raised $90 million in venture funding from the likes of Peter Thiel, Ron Conway, and Institutional Venture Partners. All Things D reports that the company decided to go with Salesforce over a competing bid from Google. The news comes just two months after former Salesforce sales exec Susan St. Ledger joined Buddy Media as the company’s new president.