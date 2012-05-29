advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Salesforce To Acquire Facebook Marketing Behemoth Buddy Media

By E.B. Boyd1 minute Read

All Things D is reporting that Salesforce and Buddy Media are close to a deal that would have the former acquire the latter for $800 million. Buddy Media (one of Fast Company‘s 10 Most Innovative Companies in Advertising for 2012) manages campaigns on Facebook (and more recently, on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Google+) for some of the world’s top brands, including Ford, Hanes, and ESPN. Founded a little over four years ago by Michael Lazerow, the company has raised $90 million in venture funding from the likes of Peter Thiel, Ron Conway, and Institutional Venture Partners. All Things D reports that the company decided to go with Salesforce over a competing bid from Google. The news comes just two months after former Salesforce sales exec Susan St. Ledger joined Buddy Media as the company’s new president.

See also: Buddy Media’s Michael Lazerow Makes People (Actually) Like Your Facebook Page

 

To keep up with news like this, visit our main Fast Feed page.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life