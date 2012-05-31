The Most Productive Way For Execs To Leverage Social Networks

The challenges of leading in this highly volatile and uncertain time–what the acronym specialists call our VUCA world–get a lot of attention these days. But much of the analysis about what you need to drive strong results often overlooks an emerging and important core competence of top performing leaders.

Let’s call it networking acumen–the mindset and skill set that is fast becoming a “must have” to bolster a leader’s agility and confidence in navigating today’s choppy waters. In fact, networking is key to how leaders learn–and it grows more relevant with each business quarter.

What do I mean by networking acumen, and why is it important? According to Rob Cross, a management professor at the University of Virginia and the author of The Hidden Power of Social Networks, creating, managing, and leveraging diverse internal and external networks is a key trait of leaders.

And there’s this: A recent study by the Corporate Leadership Council found that “networks can provide global leaders with the best market and organization information, but global leaders struggle to build these networks.”

What type of networking works best for busy leaders?

First, a little context that resonates strongly with most leaders. More than ever, time is the most precious and guarded commodity for leaders. If you’re in that category, your business life mostly involves living meeting-to-meeting, traveling extensively, and working 24/7 thanks in large part to all the technology that keep us on the job nonstop.