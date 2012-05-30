Leading From The Front Lines

I’ve never been a soldier in the military. But, as a student of history, I have learned important lessons in business from military leaders who have inspired their troops to victory. The leaders who were most successful in battle are also those who earned the admiration and loyalty of their troops. In business, as in war, the best leaders are those who lead from the front lines–who commit themselves fully to the mission of the company, and work alongside team members toward the common goal. Here are three ways I see this analogy played out in today’s business world:

Walk the Walk

“A true leader has the confidence to stand alone, the courage to make tough decisions, and the compassion to listen to the needs of others. He does not set out to be a leader, but becomes one by the equality of his actions and the integrity of his intent.” – General Douglas MacArthur

There are many business leaders who don’t fully understand the responsibility that comes along with leadership. When you lead a company, every single employee queues off what you do. When I was growing up, my parents said to me: “Do what I say, not what I do” if I questioned something they were telling me to do that seemed in conflict with their own actions. I didn’t believe that made any sense when I was a child and I don’t believe it now. Great generals and commanders understand the grave responsibility of leadership, because they are actually putting their life and the lives of their troops on the line. Leaders know that in order for soldiers under their command to operate with courage in the line of fire and risk their lives for their country, it starts with leaders showing the same mental and physical fortitude.

In business, it’s just as important to embody the values and character you want to see in your team. We put significant time and thought into creating the values we wanted to see in Axcient–integrity in our work, a partner/customer focus, a team-first attitude, dedication to building inspired products, and a commitment to great results. I realize that if I’m not leading and working with these at the front of my mind on a daily basis, I can’t expect the rest of the team to do so. Enron is a perfect example of what happens when leaders say one thing and do another; one of their four values was “integrity.” At Axcient, we only hire people who exemplify our values, but I know that never excuses me from the utmost adherence to and discipline in carrying out those values myself.

Get in the Trenches