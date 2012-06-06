The Unique Cultural Challenges Of Marketing To China’s New Middle Class

China’s middle class, a modern force with timeless cultural imperatives, will reshape the world. To harness its spending power, marketers must realize that becoming modern and international is not tantamount to becoming Western–Chinese consumers exhibit a unique combination of motivations and conflicts.

WHAT THE MIDDLE CLASS WANTS

Broadly speaking, the Chinese middle classes believe that with the right competitive tools, they will find an opportunity to transform their lives, in contrast to a blue-collar laborer, who sees his social and economic status as more or less fixed. It’s the difference between basic needs of survival and physical safety and a need to satisfy social status requirements. The middle class engages with society to get recognition for financial success. It’s important to note, though, that this is not about arrival, it’s about being on the right journey–they see theirs as a continuous struggle upward, and there is an acute awareness that all could be lost in the blink of an eye. Civic institutions are unreliable; there is no political representation; wealth is not protected institutionally; the safety net, particularly health insurance, is incomplete. People say that all they want is to be happy and to be in control of their destiny, but at the same time they understand that this ideal is not truly practical.

More subtly, on an emotional level, there is a sense that there are certain essential rites of passage to middle-class status, such as homes, diamond rings, education, and car ownership. But these items are expensive, and disposable incomes remain low–so how does one decide what to buy? Above all, the middle class seeks to create something sustainable, reducing the chances of falling off the middle-class pedestal.

While China’s middle class is becoming more modern and international, it is not becoming more Western. A brand’s success is rooted in an appreciation of people’s fundamental motivations—and in China this means that a premium-priced product must be a tool for social advancement. And the range of product categories perceived to achieve this objective has expanded significantly.

In the fifteen years since DeBeers entered the market, the penetration of diamond engagement rings has risen from 8 percent to 80 percent. The company achieved this by understanding that marriage is perceived differently among Chinese than Westerners. While the latter like to believe that passion and romance last forever, the former see commitment as persistent, not love as such. De Beers gave the Chinese man a tool to demonstrate his reliability.