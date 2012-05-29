Why We Lie On Our Résumés

As I was leaving, the CEO asked if I could put together a résumé and get it back to him the next day. While it was clear I’d been hired based upon my professional experience and reputation, I fully understood the desire to properly document my appointment.

Just a few days ago, I got a call from the CEO of a local firm and was asked if I’d be interested in taking on a consulting project. We set up a meeting the next morning and, after just an hour’s discussion, secured our agreement with a handshake. It was the easiest job I’d ever won in my life.

“Yahoo hired him for what he’s done in the past five, ten years. It doesn’t really matter for someone at this point in his career what he did at twenty-two. He may have felt at some point in his career that he needed an extra something — and then he couldn’t get rid of it.”

Just to emphasize the point, I already had the

job before I set out to summarize my career experience and

accomplishments. So why did this activity make me feel in any way

vulnerable? Why did I have any concern at all that how this résumé turned

out could in some way put my new deal at risk?

In answering those questions for myself, I concluded that a

résumé is effectively an up-to-date report card for our respective

work-lives. We know it will be scrutinized and judged, and fervently want

it to represent us in the very best of light. Perhaps at no other time are we

so motivated to make ourselves look good.

It’s perhaps because of the pressure we feel in the moment

of drafting a résumé that we’re tempted to embellish or outright lie in telling

our story. And this instinct, at all costs, must be resisted.

More directly, if you can envision being asked for your

résumé at any time during the remainder of your career, you’d be wise to

already have practiced the act of brushing off the devil-on-your-shoulder that

would insist your honest achievements don’t otherwise measure up.

Disastrous outcomes almost inevitably befall untruthful applicants.

One highly publicized case in point is Scott Thompson, who

last week was forced to resign his briefly held role as CEO of internet giant,

Yahoo. Thompson effectively, and needlessly, blew up his career by

posting a computer science degree on his résumé that he had never actually

earned.

Here’s what’s astounding about Thompson’s bad

judgment. Prior to throwing his name in the ring for the Yahoo job,

he already had been the successful President at well-known e-commerce company,

PayPal. His reputation and abilities were so well established

in the technology community that no résumé could provide greater insight into

whether he’d be a good fit for the role. Moreover, Thompson actually has a

college degree, in accounting. Apparently disregarding his own very

impressive track record, however, Thompson felt compelled to puff up his stats

– and it got him fired.