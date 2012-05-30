Meet Dr. Troll

Whitney Phillips hunts trolls. For the past four years she’s watched them on forums and Facebook, studied patterns in their behavior, chatted online with a few, and even met a small handful.

It’s no small feat. These are tricksters prone to digital disruption and online hijinks for all kinds of reasons or none at all. And their dependence on anonymity makes them harder to track down than their Grimm namesakes. “You can’t just walk up to a troll and have a heart-to-heart,” Phillips says. But over the years, she’s built up relationships with trolls of all stripes and gotten as close as anyone to understanding what makes their tribe tick.

A troll once described a troll as “a normal person who does insane things on the Internet.” “Insane” could mean a whole range of different things–from mildly annoying behavior like Rickrolling to vicious attacks on Facebook memorial pages dedicated to dead children. So what, exactly, makes a troll a troll? That’s been the focus of the last few years of Phillips’s academic life, leading up to her newly earned PhD. She’s Dr. Troll now.

It Takes One To Know One

Trolling has been around in some form since the beginning of the Internet, but took on a very specific meaning by the mid-2000s. Phillips says there are four characteristics that distinguish trolls from other mischief-makers on the Internet (“I’m not responsible for assholes,” Phillips clarifies). True trolls self-identify and think of themsleves as a troll. They mark their territory on forums with very specific references–a “trollish vernacular”–to let other trolls know that trolling is on. They seek “lulz,” “a particular sort of amoral laughter” at inappropriate jokes (think: disaster humor, racist humor, or just plain cruel humor) once confined to private living rooms or clubs but now amplified by the web, Phillips says. “It’s sort of similar to schadenfreude except it’s much more pointed.” Schadenfreude would describe your glee if someone you didn’t like fell down, but with lulz, “You either participate in that misfortune or you’re living vicariously through the people who are. It’s much more active.” And, although they’re willing to refer to themselves as trolls, they’re always anonymous, which is what makes trolls as a group hard to study–unless you’re Whitney Phillips.