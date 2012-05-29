Death To The Pixels

Mommy and Daddy: What was a pixel?

You may want to prepare an answer now because the pixel is going the way of the Dodo (and the iPod, for that matter?). In addition to being a milestone in digital tech, this could be a very lucrative moment for some of the electronic industry’s most active companies.

LG just revealed the world’s first full-HD smartphone-sized LCD screen–with 1920 by 1080 pixels at 440 pixels per inch, it blows away Apple’s “retina” display on its iPhones. Remember the iPhone 4’s screen: It had LCD IPS tech and crazily high density pixels and taught us about the “retina” display–one so good that Apple said in normal use the human eye wasn’t good enough to spot a pixel. LG’s new system uses Advanced High Performance IPS tech, giving it what LG claims is clearer color reproduction, wider view angles, and other benefits. It’s clearly the next-gen of the tech Apple uses, and also means that anyone using a smartphone with the display will probably never see its pixels in action.

Meanwhile, Apple’s new iPad uses so many pixels that even on its large 9.7-inch screen you usually can’t see them, and it’s said that in a coming upgrade of its Mac lineup Apple will be bringing retina resolution to more traditional computers too. You can bet that next year’s Ultrabooks and tablets will have retina screens too.

And a new decision by the international telecom standards group ITU means next-gen TVs will fit the newly designated Ultra High Definition Television standard. These are 4K TV at 3840 by 2160 pixels (twice the resolution of current full HD TVs) and 8K TVs with 7680 by 4320 pixels. Remember that for most casual TV watching it’s already hard to spot the difference between a 720p TV and a 1080p full-HD TV. This means your next TV is effectively going to have retina resolution.