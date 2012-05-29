Samsung Launches Music Hub, A Direct Competitor To iTunes, Spotify

Alongside the launch of its new top-line Galaxy S3 smartphone, Samsung has released its Music Hub app in a number of European nations. It’s an all-in-one music portal costing £9.99 a month that offers to act as an MP3 player as an app, and also as a music locker offering free streaming access to your music, including the opportunity to upload tracks that aren’t included in the list of around 19-million tracks that Samsung has already stored in its cloud. The intention is to release the service on all Samsung phones going forward, and possibly to release it for other devices. Music Hub’s systems are very similar to the latest iteration of Apple‘s iTunes and its iCloud integration, and also challenge other streaming apps like Spotify.