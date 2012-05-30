The Two Types Of Behavioral Outliers And How They Affect Your Corporate Culture

Over the past couple of years, The United States Federal Reserve has been conducting an annual stress test program with banks. The intent was to determine whether their capital positions could hold up under extreme market conditions. The test determined whether the company had enough capital to sustain loss scenarios. Last year, 4 out of 19 banks failed this test.

As someone who helps companies proactively manage culture, I wondered how a “stress test” could apply to today’s company cultures. Company culture is defined by the employees that make up an organization, along with values and behaviors set by senior management. The end goal is a culture that fosters stronger business performance. However, sometimes employees’ extreme behaviors test a company’s culture.

We have all encountered employees that exhibit poor cultural behaviors in our workplace. They are the challenging, unpredictable personalities that follow their own agendas. For example, you may have a colleague who puts ethics aside and does whatever it takes to meet his sales numbers. On the other hand, we also experience the employees who live the company values and serve as a model to others. This is your colleague whom everyone looks up to, as he or she effortlessly delights everyone while producing fantastic results.

These are the employees at the top and bottom of the behavioral scale. And while they are markedly different from the middle zone of employee behaviors, they may be the key to the strength of your company culture.

So what if these people, the outliers, are that stress test of your company culture?

The term “Outlier” has been in existence for quite some time, long before it attracted attention following the release of Malcolm Gladwell’s book.