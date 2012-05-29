3 Fatal Errors Startups Make

Yesterday someone asked me to tell them what the three

biggest errors I see startups making when they come to me for mentoring. It

didn’t take me five seconds to come up with an answer, because after over 700

startup conversations and about 1% of that in angel investments, I know this

cold.

No Real Product. The Dragon spacecraft is a real product. That’s why SpaceX is a real company that can raise

money. It’s not an original product: since the Kennedy era, we’ve had a space shuttle program run by

the government. But the shutdown of that program leaves a void in the market for information and experimentation about space.

It’s not a disruptive product, but it is a useful product.

It’s not just a tool or a feature. A tool or a feature

cannot make a standalone company for very long. That doesn’t mean you can’t

make money with a tool. Instagram is a tool. You just can’t build a company

around it.

No Market Knowledge. Most of the time, when an entrepreneur comes into my office and shows me an

idea that he thinks is revolutionary, I’ve already seen it done more than once.

Often you can find out whether there’s already someone doing what you do by

consulting Google. The best example of this is a company I worked with several

years ago called Eleanor’s Garden. It

makes a portable window garden for people who live in small spaces and want to

grow herbs and food. It’s like a kit, and it can be shipped to your home. It’s

a neat idea for people in cities who want their children to know where

vegetables come from. Eleanor’s Garden has been around for about four years.

A young man came into my office this week with a project

called FarmiCulture. Guess what it was? Yep. Eleanor’s Garden. His marketing plan

was to distribute it through Home Depot. But he had no idea Eleanor’s Garden

even existed, nor whether Home Depot accepted products from startups (it

doesn’t, because Eleanor’s Garden tried that).

A little elementary market research or competitive analysis

might have given him some time-saving answers. If you plan to enter a market, shouldn’t you know something about it?