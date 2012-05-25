Confused About Facebook’s IPO Flap? Here’s What It Means To You

Now What?

Chances are, if you’re not Morgan Stanley or Goldman Sachs or an investor who is “preferred” by Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, you screwed yourself by purchasing Facebook stock (including those of you who bought just one share–we know you’re out there.) There aren’t a whole lot of options available, but here are three to consider:

1. Join a class action lawsuit. The lawsuits have already started pouring in against Facebook, Morgan Stanley, Nasdaq, individual executives, and anyone else who could reasonably be on the other end of a hostilely pointed finger. The shareholder claimants are pretty much arguing the same thing: Neither Facebook nor the underwriters told us–the 99% of Facebook stockholders–its revenue estimates had changed, and now we want justice. And probably money. Occupy Facebook.

The problem is, it’s still unclear whether or not Facebook was legally obligated to be any clearer when it made that original revision to its S-1. Most everyone would agree that, from an ethical standpoint, Facebook should have made sure the entire market was told what, if anything, it privately told its analysts (that probably would have saved Facebook PR a lot of headaches.) But legally speaking, that private information has to be deemed “material” in order for it to matter in a court of law. Unfortunately, no existing law clearly outlines what information is material and what isn’t.

2. Wait for the government to do the legwork, then maybe join a lawsuit. Just about everyone wants to know the real story behind what went wrong, but the people best equipped to find out are, naturally, government officials. Which is why it’s convenient that everyone from the SEC to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to congressional panels are launching their own “reviews” of what happened. Wait for the shakeout from the investigations, see if anything will help you make a case for why you were wronged, and take those government-sanctioned facts to a lawyer.

But be warned: It’s possible that the SEC will decide Facebook’s S-1 revision was clear enough for any investor who had access to the document–which is all of them, including you–to make an informed call. If that’s the case, Facebook could be off the hook, because SEC rules governing fair disclosure only applies to companies that are already public. “Facebook, at the time of these alleged statements was a private company,” says Jill Fisch, a securities expert and law professor at the University of Pennsylvania. “That means they were not an issuer, which means they’re not subject to [disclosure] regulation.”

Will any criminal enforcement result from this mess? Probably not. “All of the securities laws are subject to civil and criminal enforcement,” says Jacob Frenkel, a former SEC Enforcement lawyer who currently practices with Shulman Rogers Gandal Pordy & Ecker. “But most conduct that violates securities laws is dealt with as civil, versus criminal.”

3. Sit on your 1 or 5,000 shares of Facebook stock and wait for the market to turn around. A value investor sees stocks as long-term investments, not as an opportunity for short-term payouts that may or may not pan out. (For some bitter, but effective medicine, read Joe Nocera’s Op-ed in the New York Times.) A lot of amateur investors miss the real point of an IPO, which is to benefit the company, first and foremost. In that respect, Facebook did exactly what it was aimed to do: make a lot of people very rich. Never mind that you didn’t happen to be one of them.