In The Quest For New Ideas, Can The Internet Replace Random Real-Life Discovery?

What does Renaissance art have in common with a pencil? If

you believe in knowledge through serendipitous discovery, then quite a lot.

This week I was looking for a book on Renaissance art in the

library. While walking through the stacks, Henry Petroski’s The Pencil: A History of Design and Circumstance, a book about the origins of the pencil, caught

my eye. This was just the book to help

with another project I am working on, one associated with business-related

technology artifacts. What luck! And I

would never have found this book had I not seen it on the shelf…by chance.

Rewind one week. I stopped

into the Barnes and Noble flagship store on 5th Avenue In Manhattan. I

hadn’t been in the store for years but I remembered it being packed with all

sorts of great books. It might be the product of selective memory, but this

time the shelves didn’t look all that full.

And not a single book on my shopping list was in the store. One of them,

a book just published in April, was actually categorized as “print on-demand”–even though the book is now in its 3rd edition. While this isn’t the only store where I have

had this experience, it certainly was the biggest.

As more and more book

sales move online, brick and mortar bookstores are stocking only the most popular

titles, reducing our chance of stumbling across that random, fascinating book

that you never would have looked for. I

am not a Luddite, and I am not lamenting the demise of paper books. But the loss

of chance encounters does concern me, because many of my best ideas have come from

those random books and articles.

And it’s not just

me. Serendipitous encounters like these

random book discoveries, have long been considered an important source of

discoveries and inventions. Sociologist Robert K. Merton first published this

idea in the Sociological Review in 1948, but it is clear from his writing that

this idea was already firmly established.

So if the likelihood of

chance encounters through paper decreases, where else can these serendipitous encounters

occur? As the buyers of large numbers of

books, libraries remain one possibility, but even there, more floor space is

being dedicated to digital resources, at the expense of paper. Another alternative is the Internet. Which raises the question, “Can serendipitous

encounters happen online?”