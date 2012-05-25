Apple Rewarding Staff With Dividends, But Tim Cook Declines

Continuing a sequence of subtle changes the Tim Cook is making to the way Apple runs its business, the firm will pay out dividends (technically “dividend equivalents”) to staff who hold restricted stock units as a reward for their work. Tim Cook announced a dividend payout to its public shareholders back in March, but the CEO has absented himself from the new staff dividend payout, which means he is not set to recieve aorund $75 million over the next ten years–the lifespan of his restricted stock units, given to him as a golden-handcuffs reward for stewarding Apple.