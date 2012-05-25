Facebook Users Campaign For Vote On Amended Privacy Rules

In the week after its IPO, it’s now being reported by The Register that close to 50,000 Facebook users have commented negatively in regard to Facebook’s planned changes to its privacy policy, stating that they do not address their concerns, and include a demand that Facebook change open sharing to an “opt-in” system instead of an “opt-out” one. The changes Facebook is proposing come themselves from earlier demands by the Office of the Irish Data Protection Commissioner last year. According to Facebook’s own charter, if more than 7,000 users form an organized campaign they can force a user vote on the matter…and this is the target of the new campaign. Before IPO CEO Mark Zuckerberg remarked to staff that Facebook’s mission was to “make the world more open and connected,” in line with his push to force Facebook users to share more data.