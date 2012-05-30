Beyond Kickstarter: Rock The Post’s Alejandro Cremades On The Future Of Crowdfunding

By now, everyone knows the Kickstarter model–come up with a brilliant idea, pitch your heart out, and then hand out nifty prizes to your donors. Funding your friend’s artisanal wrapping paper project is a wonderful thing, but are the million dollars pledged each day on crowdfunding sites going toward businesses that are built to last?

Alejandro Cremades and Rock the Post think it can be. On the surface, Rock the Post follows the same reward-based formula as Kickstarter: entrepreneurs post ideas, fans offer support, and if the pitch is successful, prizes are handed out (and the platform takes a cut). But Rock the Post’s emphasis is on helping small businesses facilitate connections not only to funding, but also programmers, designers, and anyone else who can help get their idea off the ground. “At the early stage of a business, the most important thing is not the product,” says Cremades. “It’s the people behind it, and how they’re going to face challenges.”

About This Series Fast Company profiles the personalities behind the ideas that shake up business as usual. Discover more about these pioneers here.

In addition to providing a platform, Cremades also works to ensure businesses know how to communicate their idea. “If I have to jump on the phone myself for 30 minutes in order to help out a little more in crafting a pitch, I’m willing to do that.” Born in Spain to entrepreneur parents, Cremades came to the U.S. at 22 and graduated from Fordham Law school the following year. “I remember when going to class, I was like a gladiator out to see who will get the best degree to get the best position at a law firm.”

That ambition paid off when he landed an associate position at the international law firm King and Spaulding. There, he acted as an advisor when the firm represented Chevron in a high-profile lawsuit over environmental damage in Ecuador. But by the fall of 2010, Cremades decided his talents could be put to use helping smaller businesses.