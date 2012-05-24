Google Brings Transparency To Copyright Removal Requests

Google has been asked to remove more than 1.2 million urls from its search index in the last month from more than a thousand copyright owners. Want to know who and why? You can find out using a newly announced copyright removal requests section of Google’s Transparency Report. The requests are being updated in near real-time, and the Targeted Domains list could almost serve as a guide to the most popular Torrent sites for downloading illegal files. The organizations that have filed the most reports are also indexed, and most of them are not who you would expect (Dr. Najeeb Lectures, for example). The odd thing about Google’s copyright removal reports? There is no obvious way to search the reports by keyword.