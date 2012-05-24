Google Brings Transparency To Copyright Removal Requests

Google has been asked to remove more than 1.2 million urls from its search index in the last month from more than a thousand copyright owners. Want to know who and why? You can find out using a newly announced copyright removal requests section of Google’s Transparency Report. The requests are being updated in near real-time, and the Targeted Domains list could almost serve as a guide to the most popular Torrent sites for downloading illegal files. The organizations that have filed the most reports are also indexed, and most of them are not who you would expect (Dr. Najeeb Lectures, for example). The odd thing about Google’s copyright removal reports? There is no obvious way to search the reports by keyword.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens