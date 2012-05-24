A New Approach To Drawing Women To Tech Careers

I’ve written about the lack of women working in technology , and the problems the imbalance can cause for those women that do make up the 17% of the industry. But it can sometimes feel like we don’t hear enough about the success stories, the remarkable women leading the way and paving the way for the next generation.

Recently I was lucky enough to talk to Lee Epting, content services director at Vodafone. After starting in mortgage lending, Lee landed a job with a telecommunications company and hasn’t looked back during a long successful career in technology. I asked her if she feels–like many women I’ve spoken to–that she has to sacrifice femininity in order to achieve strength in the workplace? At the end of the day, does she have to put on a “man suit” and play by men’s rules? On the contrary.

“For me the strength that a woman has is her femininity,” Epting says. “I have often found that being a woman has often given me the opportunity for growth. I often find I can get better airtime as a woman because I am often unique in the room. I think we should celebrate the uniqueness; I do communicate differently because I’m a woman.”

The key to making diversity count is adaptability. Epting says that you need to learn how to get your message across in different ways depending on the audience. She will communicate in different ways depending on the gender, race or age of who she’s talking to.

Her philosophy is that technology will only fully benefit from the experience of women if it lets them be themselves. She acknowledges that many men and women do work differently, and that this is something that should be embraced rather than ignored. “Tech can benefit from the more emotional approach that women can bring,” she says.

I was intrigued to find out what she makes of one of the key culprits in the male/female imbalance–a 2010 study by Intellect found that 84% of women they surveyed in technology companies believed that not enough was being done to encourage women to return after maternity leave. Lee believes there are solutions.

“There is always that moment where you consider as a new mother whether or not to go back to work,” Epting says. “We are talking to our colleagues in Egypt who have started to implement some interesting programs.”