What Yahoo Founder Jerry Yang Should’ve Learned From Firefox In 2005

Last night, Yahoo unveiled Axis, its first foray into the browser wars. The once-glorious Internet company, which has struggled to define its identity, stabilize its management, and revive its reputation, is trying to prove it’s still relevant. So it doesn’t exactly help that Yahoo is arriving years late to a space already dominated by Mozilla, Microsoft, Google, and Apple.

Yahoo’s delayed entry into the browser field is indicative of the larger problems that have plagued the company for years: a lack of product innovation and foresight. Apple, Google, and the other players realized years ago how important browsers would become for their prowess on the web–not just as a tool to keep users hooked on their own products, but as a vehicle to drive new avenues of engagement (through search, ads, ad-ons, apps, etc.) on desktops and mobile devices. But this example is all the more telling because it smacked Yahoo cofounder Jerry Yang right in the face back in early 2005, long before Chrome and Firefox were giving Internet Explorer a run for its money.

Back then, Firefox was just a few months old and about 400 million users away from where it is now. John Lilly was then considering joining non-profit Mozilla full time (he’d go on to become its CEO, before eventually leaving for Greylock). Mozilla chair Mitchell Baker was trying at the time to convince Lilly to come aboard. “She wanted me to join, but I was on the fence.”

Lilly decided to join as a sort of temporary consultant, and on his first day, “[Baker] invited me to this meeting with Jerry Yang at Yahoo,” Lilly recalls. “And it changed my life.”

He and Baker arrived at Yahoo on time (“back when Yahoo still kind of mattered,” Lilly jokes), but they ended up waiting quite a while for Yang to actually show up. “Jerry comes in 45 minutes late for an hour-long meeting,” Lilly recalls. “And he comes in, and he starts yelling at us. Honest to god, he just started yelling at us.”

The reason, Lilly soon learned, was because of Firefox’s partnership with Google that made the Yahoo competitor the default search engine on the Firefox browser. “He’s yelling at us because he figures, well, they had spent money with Southwestern Bell [now AT&T] and all these other guys to bundle Yahoo with their crappy Internet service,” he says. “But then the people were going to download Firefox, and suddenly they’d be Google users, because we built Google in.”