$78,000 Fine For Fake Angry Birds Android App Maker

A1 Agregator posted mobile aps to the Android marketplace that pretended to be big-name games like Angry Birds and other titles, but the software used Android’s open systems to secretly send out a text message to a pre-arranged number, thereby triggering a premium SMS messaging service that cost users £5 (about $7.85). The UK’s regulator in charge of premium rate services handed out a £50,000 fine ($78,300) to the firm, far more than the estimated £27,850 it made via the scam. The news comes as more attention is directed toward smartphone scams and security concerns because the devices are dominating the cell phone space and are taking over more functions in user’s lives.