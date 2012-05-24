Apple’s Sir Jony Ive Quashes Rumors Of Leaving Apple

Apple’s chief of design Jony Ive was knighted yesterday in his native Britain, technically making him Sir Jonathan Ive, Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire. The event led him to speak to the media and Ive used an interview with the BBC to definitively quash some rumors swirling about his future at Apple: Asked where he wanted to go in the future he said “the same team I’ve been fortunate enough to work with for the past 15 years” to tackle the “same sort of problems.” Ive also explained that Apple’s goal is to remain producing the best products rather than simply trying to make money, which gives us an unusual insight into the company in the post-Steve Jobs era.