$200 Million Funds Ultrafast Broadband To Six Communities In U.S.

Startup Gigabit Squared revealed today, the New York Times reports, that it’s raised $200 million to fund an experimental gigabit broadband network in six communities dotted across the U.S. Working with Gig.U, an university-centric enterprise aiming at building “islands” of ultrafast networks to improve economic and social conditions, the company will build the fast broadband infrastructure around six top research unversities and is in discussions with its first one. The entire endeavor is an attempt to push forward the technology where existing telecoms firms have perhaps proved reticent, which may mey explain why the U.S. is slipping down the list of most connected nations around the world.