GE Innovators: Paul Choppa

Paul Choppa, at GE Healthcare’s Clarient Diagnostic Services in Aliso Viejo, CA, is leading the charge in cutting-edge cancer research. His team focuses on developing new, innovative tests to provide more information to physicians treating patients with cancer.

At the forefront of his efforts are new technologies.

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) allows the Clarient team to generate information about the genetic characteristics of a patient with speed and throughput beyond what has been possible previously, resulting in a faster, more precise response for the patient and the treating physician. NGS helps ensure that patients get the optimal drugs for their individual diseases, and helps the treating physician determine the most appropriate therapy.

“This could potentially revolutionize the way healthcare decisions are made,” Choppa says.

Of course, technology alone can’t ensure innovation. The psychology of the team’s approach is also very important, Choppa says.

“For every tissue sample we touch, there is a patient fighting to stay alive, waiting for a result,” he says. “We believe it is our responsibility to provide the most accurate information as quickly as possible.”