Oracle Spends $300 Million Buying Vitrue, A Social Marketing Firm

TechCrunch reports that Oracle has just spent $300 million buying Vitrue, a smallish firm that’s an expert in social media-based marketing–though the news has been confirmed by press release, the price remains officially undisclosed. Vitrue was said to be on course for revenues near $100 million this year, and is seen as a go-to name for big firms keen to attract Facebook fans and leverage platforms like Facebook or Twitter to spread news. Oracle, of course, is one of the older big names associated with IT and the Net.