How Ecodev Persuades Companies To Bring Manufacturing Back To The U.S. (Hint: It’s Cheaper)

All around the country, Americans are dreaming big. Their boldest ideas are changing their communities–and having a ripple effect throughout the world.

In the last decade, Americans’ perception of domestic manufacturing has done a 180. “10 years ago, customers were demanding that their companies operate overseas because they thought they’d get a cheaper rate,” manufacturing consultant Dana Olson says. But a swell of national pride and increasing sensitivity to the health of the environment have conspired against foreign manufacturing. “Now companies would much rather manufacture in the U.S. for loyalty as well as cost savings.”

A new factory opening in Devils Lake, North Dakota, will bring 500 jobs to the city over the next five years.

As president, CEO, and founder of Ecodev, Olson assists companies that want to expand, relocate, and consolidate their manufacturing within the United States. Lately, Ecodov has also helped American companies bring their manufacturing home. Last month, Olson’s company announced that one of its clients, Minnesota-based Ultra Green, was moving production of its biodegradable paper products (including plates and serving utensils) from China to the United States. A new factory opening in Devils Lake, North Dakota, will bring 500 jobs to the city over the next five years.

Ultra Green CEO Mack Traynor says Ecodev helped his team envision how their products could be efficiently produced in the United States–something they’d thought was improbable. “We realized that if we could find the source of raw material in the U.S. that would be comparable and if we had the proper automation and good old fashioned American ingenuity, we could be competitive with a domestic plant in our own backyard,” he says.

While companies like Ultra Green come to Ecodev listing various reasons for wanting to make changes, Olson says it comes down to three issues: cost, convenience, and trust. Ecodev creates a comparative financial model for relocation, factoring in various metrics like quality and production time, and often uncovering hidden costs from energy and transportation.