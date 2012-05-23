IBM Bans Siri, Frightened Of Privacy Implications

Wired has learned that while IBM allows staff to bring iPhones to work, it has banned them from using Apple’s advanced voice recognition and control system Siri over privacy concerns. The worry, according to IBM, is that Apple collects and stores voice samples and the returned text in its servers, and thus vital financial or technologically secret information may be being “leaked” to Apple by IBM employees who are unwitting in the process. Nuance, whose technology powers Siri, built the system to collate voice samples in order to make it a more powerful voice recognizer (it’s why it’s localized to a limited set of nations, for example) and Apple maintains that Siri’s data is not kept for a long time and that much of it is anonymized.