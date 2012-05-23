Hewlett Packard Expected To Reveal Mass Layoffs

HP will reveal its latest financial results later today, but as had been previously rumored, it’s now expected to announce sweeping job cuts. Between 25,000 and 35,000 people could find themselves laid off–meaning around 10% of the company’s workforce could be losing their jobs as part of CEO Meg Whitman’s plans to trim the fat off the company which seems to be underperforming. The move is likely to be driven by an expected slip in HP’s financial performance, with a predicted fall in revenue of around 5% versus last year’s figures.