5 Elements Of Creative Execution

Creative execution isn’t a form of government, religious beliefs, or didactic principles. Rather, it is the perfect storm that’s generated when the organization’s direction is fully embraced by its employees, stakeholders, and customers, and the total intellectual, emotional, and creative energy that resides inside all of us is unleashed in unison. This rare form of human performance inspired seemingly impossible ventures such as Alexander the Great’s conquest of Asia, Google’s ascent to the pinnacle of Internet companies, and the rise of the Four Seasons from a single motel to global pace setter in luxury hotels and residences.

To be successfully deployed inside any organization, creative execution requires five essential ingredients:

1. A Unique Strategy. The first step toward creative execution indeed, the first step of any execution–is the creation of a simple, unambiguous strategy. There are plenty of smart people in consulting firms and corporations who insist on developing competitive strategies that fit inside volumes of three-ring binders, replete with data since the founding of the Roman Empire. For the most part, these strategies contain some good information and analyses but are not sufficiently tangible or crunchy to inspire people to action. In contrast, a crystal-clear strategy that can be explained on a single page is an indispensable starting point for seamless execution. Without a compelling, visionary, and unique strategy that you can explain to your board members, customers, or employees inside of two minutes, execution is a doomed enterprise.

2. Candid dialogue about the strategy and its implementation. In his book Winning, Jack Welch calls lack of candor “the biggest dirty little secret in business.” As CEO of General Electric, he made a point of letting people know exactly how he felt about them and their performance. Welch was blunt and direct with his staff and colleagues to such an extent that he told one of his GMs at a company dinner that if he underperformed the following year, he would have to fire him. Welch created a culture of candor at GE that became part of the company’s high-performance DNA.

Another unique leader, Mikhail Gorbachev, used candid dialogue to transform not just a company but an entire country. When he took over the reins of the Soviet Union in March 1985, one of Gorbachev’s first acts was to request more candor and objectivity in the political reports that were presented to him and his Politburo colleagues. After decades of Soviet rule, the Russian economy was in tatters, and the country’s support of Third World regimes had become a costly albatross that Gorbachev courageously decided to curtail. The KGB (now the Russian FSB) issued rather telling instructions at the end of 1985 to underscore “the impermissibility of distortions of the factual state of affairs in messages and informational reports sent to the Central Committee . . . and other ruling bodies.” Most of us live in organizations where the level of candor is somewhere between GE and the Soviet model, and I think it’s pretty clear which model outperforms the other.

3. Clear roles and accountabilities that drive individual and team performance. In the first steps of creative execution, creating a unique strategy and candid dialogue, it’s all talk. With clear roles and accountabilities, you’re matching your talk with specific expectations that align people, strategy, and execution. It’s the first critical turn in translating strategy into action.