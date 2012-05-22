Google Closes Its $13 Billion Purchase Of Motorola Mobility

Following final approval by Chinese authorities over the weekend, and subsequent SEC filings by Motorola, Google has just finalized its largest ever purchase with a nearly $13 billion payout to buy Motorola Mobility. The deal has been on the cards for many months, and has spurred many discussions about the future of Android handsets. The Chinese officials even insisted that Google maintain Android as an open-source and free OS as part of their conditions, demonstrating the unease the deal has caused. Motorola has been rumored to prep significant staff layoffs which are likely an inevitable consequence of overlap with Google facilities.