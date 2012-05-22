New UberConference App Brings Social Smarts And A Graphical UI To Conference Calling

Conference calling is often a hit-and-miss affair, no matter what system one uses–and there’s inevitable juggling with PIN numbers and awkward moments when you don’t understand who’s logged into the call. Which is why UberConference wants to change this 1990s-feel tech into a 21st Century experience, with its web-based system that has a powerful graphical UI to reveal who’s logged in, and comes with the ability to scan callers’ social media info, mute selected callers and even apply “ear muffs” to block some participants from private side-chats. Bringing a bit of an iOS-like feel to phone conference calls? That sounds like an innovation we’ve been waiting for, even as players like Skype and Apple themselves try to improve video conferencing.