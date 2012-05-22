Hulu Adding 10 New Original Shows This Summer

Hulu is making good on its promise of more original TV content of its own, and has revealed it’ll be screening 10 new original shows on both its free and paid streaming TV service over the summer. Everything from comedy to sci fi and “even a little magic” is en route, with Kevin Smith’s movie review show Spoilers as perhaps the early gem in the mix. Hulu has also just updated its iOS apps to make the most of the iPad 3’s retina-scale display and various other tweaks that improve its performance including, crucially, a new video engine.