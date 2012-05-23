5 Ways To Prep For Your Next, Better Job

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), Baby Boomers held an average of 11 jobs from the ages of 18-44–and the trend continues with their children, members of Generation Flux. The BLS also estimates that Boomers experienced an average of over five periods of unemployment during those years. In today’s economy, for all generations, one can only imagine the likelihood of more job changes and perhaps even more frequent interregna.

As I work in both the for-profit and nonprofit sectors, people frequently ask me how to make career transitions from the business world to the nonprofit world and vice versa. For those of us who anticipate many years of working and actually relish opportunities for learning and variety, my advice is to always be preparing for your next job. Here are my recommendations.

Consider skills that will make you valuable in most jobs and careers: communications, leadership, crisis management, and accountability, just to name a few. Consider substantive issues that are most relevant in business, government, and the nonprofit sectors–globally, nationally, and regionally. These include the environment and conservation, energy and renewable resources, economic development, health care, education, poverty, and housing, among others.

Here are ways to continuously develop yourself in these areas:

Commit yourself to lifelong learning and you’ll be prepared for that next job, as well as the decisions you’ll need to make about which job to take. It’s all about the adventure.

[Image: Flickr user Omair Haq]