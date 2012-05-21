Hey Facebook, Google Is Still The Most Talked-About IPO In Internet History

Facebook may be Wall Street’s new favorite water cooler topic since its historic IPO last Friday, but Google still ranks as the most talked-about IPO in Internet history, according to HighBeam Research. The research firm calculated the number of media mentions garnered by the Internet companies with the largest IPOs. From largest to smallest in dollar amounts, that list looks like this: Facebook, Google, Zynga, Groupon, LinkedIn. But in terms of most to fewest media mentions, that list looks more like: Google, Facebook, Groupon, Zynga, LinkedIn. Which is all to say Wall Street goes where the media tells it to: Google, currently valued at more than $200 billion, remains by far the most valuable company on the list.