To Be Heard, Stop Following The Herd

We read a lot about regional radio being a struggling media format. It certainly does have its challenges, including the transition (or expansion) from terrestrial to digital. But by taking a strongly branded and highly curated approach, some stations are perfectly poised to take advantage of the combined offline and online space to grow and strengthen their brand.

In a recent chat with our president of media and entertainment, Dave Alder, he told me about his latest hobby hosting a weekly specialty show on Wine Country Radio’s station KRSH, “The Krush.” He is not paid, has virtually no marketing support from the station, and uses all of his own music and materials to prepare the show. It’s an unusual format–he designed it as a vehicle to share his love of British music and wider popular Brit culture, which he believes has a constant allure in the States. Within just over a year, KRSH UK with Davy, has grown to a 9.6% market share and is currently the highest listened-to show in the region during his timeslot. It got me thinking about his brand–and the takeaways for others:

1. Think Laterally

Much of the music played on KRSH UK is available through a myriad of heavily formatted stations and shows. For example, The Beatles on oldies stations, Led Zeppelin on classic rock formats. But by bringing all Brit music under one lateral brand umbrella, a true destination has been created.

2. Small Is Beautiful

It’s easier to be more creative at a micro level when the details really matter. Take the time to refine your proposition and develop a proof of concept rather than running too fast and missing the learnings.