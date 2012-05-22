This Is How You Brew Passion

Recently, my husband and I attended the American Craft Brewers Conference in sunny San Diego. I was honored to be selected as a speaker for this amazing event. And I do mean amazing. Over the past six months I interacted with a number of people at the Brewers Association and every person I encountered was exceptional. This was by far, one of the best conferences that I have attended.

I arrived early at the event to scope out my room and was greeted by a sea of enthusiastic people who were clearly passionate about their brands and their affiliation with this growing industry. As I walked around the convention center, I observed craft brewers exchanging brewing secrets with one another, in an effort to help their fellow brewer succeed. Now tell me, where else would you see competitors helping one another out?

If I could select one word that described the feeling in the room, I would say passion. My session was jammed pack, in spite of the fact that it was early Saturday morning. You see, these people attend sessions because they come to the conference to learn, as opposed to most conferences where attendees are there to collect CEU credits to retain their certification or license. As the session came to an end, a line was forming, as people were still thirsty for knowledge.

The energy in that convention center was contagious. My husband, who has attended his share of dental conventions, couldn’t believe the difference, not to mention all the free samples that he was handed along the way.

What I love most about this industry is how many young people are making a name for themselves. They know what they don’t know and they aren’t afraid to ask for help. Refreshing. But I also love the fact that experienced business people are trying their hand at something completely different and they are succeeding because of the support of their fellow brewers and the association.

Those outside the beer industry can learn a lot from this young industry.