Microsoft Quietly Debuts New Social Network, So.cl

Via Techdows: Microsoft launched its own under-the-radar social network over the weekend. So.cl, pronounced “social,” [Ed note: Nuh-uh!] is a topics-based social network from Microsoft’s FUSE research group, originally designed to be an academic resource for students and now open to everyone through either a Facebook or Windows Live account. More Google+ than Facebook, So.cl lets users surface and aggregate multimedia content into a single post that they can share with others. So.cl also provides users a slew of fairly standard social features, including sharing and re-sharing features and commenting on posts. The network’s “video party” feature combines videos with a chat feature so users can watch and discuss together. So.cl is what Microsoft describes as “an experiment in open search,” meaning searches on the network can be viewed by other users and third parties.