Greece Orders Blocking Of Music Piracy Sites

Greece’s courts have just ordered the nation’s ISPs to block a short list of websites that it says are contributing to music piracy. Strangely, the sites targeted by the ruling don’t seem as piratical as, say, the Pirate Bay (which remains uncensored) because it includes low-cost Russian MP3 site Music-Bazaar.com and Ellinadiko.com, a site that ITProPortal notes has “recently disappeared,” rendering the Greek court’s decisions somewhat irrelevant. The moves come in the wake of yet another recent study that suggests music pirates/sharers actually boost music sales through legitimate channels.