Foxconn Spending $210 Million on New Apple Production Facility In China

China Daily reports that electronics manufacturer Foxconn is going to invest some $210 million to build a wholly new production facility in October in East China’s Jiangsu province. According to officials from Huai’an city, where the plant will be, it’s specifically for Apple products. The facility is said to be 40,000 square meters in size and will employ around 36,000 staff making products that equate to an output value of up to 7 billion yuan ($1.1 billion). This comes after an April announcement that Foxconn plans a new Apple facility in Hainan, south China, and suggests Foxconn is both dedicating more of its efforts solely toward its customer Apple, and also that it’s building factories in the remote provinces where staff for its mainland China efforts often migrate from.